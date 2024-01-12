NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Will the Boston Bruins have to look for a veteran backup?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: If the Boston Bruins have to put goaltender Linus Ullmark on the IR, will GM Don Sweeney look to pick up a veteran backup goalie or will he be okay with Brandon Bussi as their backup to Jeremy Swayman.

“Depends first and foremost on the prognosis for Ullmark obviously, but also how much faith he has in an unproven kid,” one NHL executive opined to Boston Hockey Now on Wednesday. “Does he have enough faith in Bussi that if Swayman was to get injured in the playoffs, Bussi could get the job done? I don’t know the answer.”

Another source said they don’t think the Bruins will make a panic move and will see how things unfold for a bit.

Scenarios for the Vegas Golden Knights ahead of the trade deadline

Chris Gawlik of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights have some time before the trade deadline to get healthy as a whole and figure out their goaltending situation. Will they consider themselves contenders by March? A look at some scenarios for the Golden Knights.

Nothing major happens – They get healthy and no major moves need to happen. If they are in a position to take a bit of run, they won’t have to consider trading Jonathan Marchessault, Chandler Stephenson and Alec Martinez.

A major trade is made to improve the team – Defenseman Shea Theodore is already on the LTIR and maybe William Karlsson could move from the IR to LTIR. That’s $13.1 million right there. The Golden Knights have a history of being active to take a run.

Trades made to help their future – They could look move $13 million salary with Marchessault, Stephenson, and Martinez for draft picks and prospects. They’d gave future cap room in the process. This would only happen if the Golden Knights fall out of contention before the trade deadline.