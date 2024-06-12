NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Four options for the Boston Bruins and one they should avoid

Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal: The Boston Bruins have $20-plus million in projected salary cap space and need a center and secondary scoring.

“I think stepped forward and several other guys did too. I have to be able to find some players that can come in and provide secondary scoring for us and key opportune times.”

External candidates include Martin Necas (Hurricanes), Elias Lindholm (Canucks), Chandler Stephenson (Golden Knights), and Cole Perfetti (Jets).

Trevor Zegras is also available but the Bruins should avoid him. The asking price could be a top prospect and first-round pick. The Bruins don’t have a first but could land one in a Linus Ullmark trade. A top prospect for the Bruins could be Fabian Lysell.

The Vegas Golden Knights have started talking to Jonathan Marchessault

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Oh My Bob episode, on Vegas Golden Knights pending UFA forward Jonathan Marchessault.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Media: “Okay. One other bit of news before we get to the, the other part of the news section Elliotte we recorded on Saturday afternoon and that is Jonathan Marchessault with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Now, the last time we spoke about him was after he gave comments, saying how he was surprised, disappointed. I’m paraphrasing here. I hope I’m portraying this accurately. A little bit surprised, a little bit miffed that there hadn’t been any conversations about an extension. He seemed quite eager to talk with Vegas.

Has there been any progress there?

Friedman: “I don’t know if I want to use the word progress. I just don’t know enough to know. But it’s clear from some people I heard from at the combine that those conversations at least have started.

So as I said at the time, I can understand how a player gets frustrated and flustered. But teams will say look, we still have time. And I am under the impression and based on some things I heard that, at least the conversations have begun, and we’ll see where they go.”