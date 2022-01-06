NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Vegas Golden Knights

What will Rask’s contract with the Bruins look like?

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Tuukka Rask continues to skate with Boston Bruins and will go on a conditioning stint with Providence (AHL) for a game or two.

Puck Pedia: Rask signed a PTO with Providence (AHL) this week, which could lead up to a contract with the Bruins next week.

The Bruins and Rask’s camp will then need to figure out an NHL contract. What his contract will look like is up in the air.

From one source:

“Later in his career, a guy who was making $7 million, he’d be coming back at $3.5 or $4 million. But he could also say, ‘I don’t give a fuck. I’ve made a lot of money. Fit me under the cap and give me a chance to win.’ It’s the player’s call.”

One 34-year old comparable goalie deal was Thomas Greiss’ two-year, $7.2 million deal. Rask has obviously done more, but he is coming hip surgery and only wants to play in Boston.

The Bruins also have Linus Ullmark (.919 save percentage) locked up long-term, and rookie Jeremy Swayman (.920 save percentage). Swayman doesn’t need waivers to be sent to the AHL.

The Bruins are about $1 million under the cap and re-signing Rask now wouldn’t leave a lot of deadline cap space.

The Golden Knights could look to trade for LTIR players

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon will be going over all options in their attempt to shed salary cap space when they need to activate Jack Eichel and his $10 million cap hit.

Reilly Smith and his $5 million cap hit seems to be everyone’s front runner to be dealt. The Golden Knights would still need to shed more salary.

One option for the Golden Knights could be to acquire Ryan Kesler and his $6.875 million in LTIR space. It is an option they are looking at. Kesler has a no-trade list but he’d pay less taxes in Nevada. The Ducks could use some added draft picks or prospects.

The Golden Knights would still need to out salary to make it work but it would help give them additional space.

They could also contact the Buffalo Sabres about Zack Boychuk and his $6 million LTIR space.

The Dallas Stars have Ben Bishop at $4.916 million on the LTIR but his number is helping them out.

Chicago Blackhawks Andrew Shaw comes in at $3.9 million if they are looking for even more space.