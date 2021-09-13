NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Winnipeg Jets

Could the Bruins be interested in Tomas Hertl and what might it cost?

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Charlie Coyle heads into the Boston Bruins training camp penciled in as the team’s No. 2 center after David Krejci decided to not return to the NHL for this season. Prospect Jack Studnicka could also get a look.

If things don’t work out as the Bruins had hoped, they could turn to the trade market to find a Krejci replacement. One option that could become available is San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl.

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reported that the Sharks would be looking for a first-round pick and a top prospect that would fit the timeline of William Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau’s NHL arrival. Ideally, the prospect would be a centerman, but a defenseman may also fit nicely.

Would the Bruins first-round pick and Jack Studnicka be enough to land the 27-year old Hertl?

One issue for the Bruins would be that Hertl makes $5.625 million in the final year of his deal and will be looking for a raise next year. The Bruins may need to move Coyle’s $5.25 million salary to the Sharks to make the money work. Trading the contracts of forward Jake DeBrusk and/or defenseman John Moore could free up some money but they may not be easy deals to make in-season.

Will Andrew Copp walk into free agency next offseason? Jets may not be able to afford Tyler Bozak

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: (Jets mailbag) The Winnipeg Jets and Andrew Copp agreed on a one-year deal this offseason instead of a long-term extension. This may not be ideal as Copp will be a UFA after the season. Don’t believe they have agreement in place for an extension in January, but it doesn’t mean that he won’t be re-signed before he becomes a UFA on July 1st.

Copp could decide to test the free agent market since he’s this close and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise. He does understand that he is in a pretty good situation and has the trust of the coaching staff. If the Jets offer him term and another raise from his current $3.64 million, he could be interested in staying.

Paul Stastny‘s $3.75 million comes off the books but Pierre-Luc Dubois will be an RFA and looking for a raise from his $5 million cap hit.

One free agent that could interest the Blues before training camp opens is center Tyler Bozak. Bozak could be looking for more money though than the Jets can offer.