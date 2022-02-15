Boston Bruins Assets That May Move Come Trade Deadline

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Asset management becomes more and more key with the Boston Bruins. As March 21st approaches, the bubble team has a few interesting pieces to dwell on. Players like Mason Lohrei and Fabian Lysell are not being dealt.

So, who could be dealt from Boston? The 2022 or 2023 first-round pick is always a possibility. After all the 2018 and 2020 top picks were dealt. Jack Studnicka and Urho Vaakanainen are the prime players who could be moved. They have shown flashes of NHL-caliber play already.

That makes those players more attractive to other teams. The forward and defenseman are probably their two biggest pieces that can be dealt. After that, the law of diminishing returns sets in. Players like Jack Ahcan and Trent Frederic are not going to fetch an impact player. Too many pieces have to be strung together.

It is why Don Sweeney has a considerable amount of work to do.

How About Giroux Or Fleury?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: Again, the Boston Bruins face quite a few questions. One of them is can they acquire impact players like Claude Giroux and Marc-André Fleury?

At the least, Boston has to be a darkhorse to land Fleury but the price may be too much for the Bruins’ liking. Boston arguably has a good tandem that can get the job done. Playoff experience is a comfort factor but a costly one.

Then, there is Giroux. With Tomas Hertl entertaining a contract extension in San Jose, some thoughts turn elsewhere. It seems the Philadelphia Flyers forward is eyeing the Colorado Avalanche. However, one never knows in this trade market. Boston likely needs more pieces to make a trade like that.

Right now, it seems a trade for either one of these players is out of reach. There are still about five weeks until the trade deadline, however. Keep that in mind.