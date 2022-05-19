NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Curtis Lazar, Jake DeBrusk, Jesper Froden and Anton Blidh

Curtis Lazar wants to be back with the Bruins

Erik Russo of BostonBruins.com: Curtis Lazar believes there is mutual interest between himself and the Bruins for re-signing with the team.

“Just got out of my meeting with Sweens, I think there is interest in both sides,” said Lazar. “I love playing here. I love being a Boston Bruin. The city, the fans, the organization, they have all been great to myself and my family, and I want to be back here. But again, there’s other parts. There’s the business side. I mean, we will see what happens. Sweens said he will be upfront and honest with it, and our people will be in touch. So, we will see what happens.”

Will Jake DeBrusk want to stay in Boston?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will need to improve their offense and they are hopeful that Jake DeBrusk will be a part of their future.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk on if he thought about possibly staying in Boston.

“I haven’t thought about it, to be honest with you.”

“I’ll go back home with my family … kinda make my call there.”

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy on DeBrusk: “I congratulate him on a great finish, a new contract. We didn’t get too specific on where it goes from here. That’s between his representative and (GM) Donny (Sweeney)…I was proud of the way he played. He should be too.”

Will Jesper Froden want to stay with the Bruins?

Ty Anderson: Pending UFA forward Jesper Froden when asked if he wants to stay in Boston: “We’ll see. I want to play in the NHL.”

Will Anton Blidh want to return to Boston?

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: 27-year-old pending UFA winger Anton Blidh played well in stretches on the Bruins fourth-line this past season.

Blidh found himself scratched at times the coaching staff didn’t say much to him about what he needed to do to get more playing time.

“Some days I’d rather be in the AHL, to be honest with you,” said Blidh, when asked if he’d rather have been playing in the AHL than sitting at the NHL level. “I did not sign here to just sit in the ninth floor of the press box. I signed here to play hockey. It’s the NHL, my goal is to play up here.

“Playoffs is the fun part of playing hockey. I felt like I could be a difference some nights. So that was hard, yeah.”