NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, and the Washington Capitals

The Boston Bruins are one of the teams interested in John Klingberg

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: A source is saying the Boston Bruins are one of the teams that are interested in Dallas Stars right-handed defensemen John Klingberg.

The 29-year old is a pending UFA and carries a $4.2 million salary cap hit.

The asking price to acquire Klingberg according to the source is “Big. At least three components. Top-end stuff.”

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is also available, but the asking price for him is more than for Klingberg and Joe Haggerty has reported the Bruins likely don’t have the pieces to get a Chychrun deal done.

The Edmonton Oilers could use someone like Josh Brown

Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal: Though he’s right-handed and not sure who he would replace in the lineup, but Ottawa Senators pending UFA Josh Brown is a rugged, 6-foot-5 defenseman the Edmonton Oilers could use.

The Oilers definitely need a shake-up. It remains to be seen if the Oilers are able to sign Evander Kane and if he’s their missing ingredient. Bringing in Kane is definitely a risk. A short-term, remainder of this season, minimizes the risk.

Three goaltender options for the Washington Capitals

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: The Washington Capitals rank towards the bottom of the league in save percentage. Their goaltending tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov has been inconsistent.

If the Capitals believe they are contenders, GM Brian MacLellan has some time before the trade deadline to see what options might be out there.

Three potential options that might be available who have won a Cup already include Marc-Andre Fleury, Braden Holtby and Jonathan Quick.

Fleury may make the most sense for the Capitals. He has a 10-team no-trade list. The Stars may not want to trade Holtby and could possibly want to extend him. Quick seems like a long shot with another year left at $5.8 million.