NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames

Could the Bruins and Oilers Be Trade Partners As Both Have Glaring Needs

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: As Murphy writes the Boston Bruins are going to be a different team next change. Bruins GM Don Sweeney has already prepped the Bruins faithful during his end-of-year presser that this Bruins team will look a lot different than it did this year.

The Bruins like most of the top teams in the NHL are up against the salary cap with several notable free agents including their top two centers Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci.

NHL Rumors: Patrice Bergeron, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Both have stated they will either return to Boston or retire. But those decisions will come later on in the offseason. However, the Bruins need to fill that role and have depth in defence they can use on the trade market.

As Murphy writes the Bruins have been linked to the Edmonton Oilers and centers Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Ryan McLeod. Nugent-Hopkins has six years remaining on his contract at $5.1M AAV. However, there is nobody else that can help in the top six.

McLeod is a little cheaper as he is coming off his entry-level deal. But as Murphy notes, the Oilers maybe not be taking calls on McLeod. But if they did they want defence in return and Matt Grzelcyk‘s name continues to pop up as he has one year left at $3.6 million.

Flame New GM Craig Conroy Has Busy Offseason Ahead

Julian McKenzie of The Athletic: McKenzie writes that the general manager’s position was Craig Conroy’s to lose. But it is not going to come with challenges, which Conroy is open to. He wants to bring a Stanley Cup back to Calgary.

While the Flames want to get younger, the salary cap will play a factor in what they do in the offseason. However, if you think as McKenzie writes, Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri, or Jacob Markstrom are going anywhere think again. All three have no movement clauses.

NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames and if they can’t extend Elias Lindholm

But with seven pending unrestricted free agents including Elias Lindholm, the new general manager does not want to make the same mistake of letting Lindholm walk to free agency and get nothing for him. This is in reference to what happened with Johnny Gaudreau.

Conroy must get an answer before the system starts as Lindholm is a crucial piece to the Flames success moving forward.