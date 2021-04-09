NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Goalies, and Anaheim Ducks

Boston Bruins miss on Kyle Palmeri, aim for Plan B

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: Don Sweeney and the Bruins found themselves in a familiar position on Thursday. Boston did not land Kyle Palmieri (their perceived top target). Instead, Palmieri wound up with the New York Islanders along with Travis Zajac. Maybe the issue was that first-round draft pick. No one knows if Jack Studnicka or Jake DeBrusk were offered but it’s a possibility.

Either way, Boston has $5.2 million of projected cap space left. Their biggest competition landed Palmieri and they are 0-3-2 against them this year. Not good.

Boston Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks again?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: Anaheim GM Bob Murray and Bruins GM Don Sweeney are believed to be talking again. Murray is fielding calls on Josh Manson even if he does not want to admit it and assistant GM John Ferguson Jr. was in the “California Triangle” this week

Manson has one more year on his deal at $4.1 million and would be solid glue for a Boston blueline that cannot seem to stay healthy. Also, could Rickard Rakell be involved in any deal as well? For Sweeney, does he pull the trigger given what happened with Ondrej Kase (who has experienced injury after injury)? Does Boston scale back their offers in any way? Stay tuned.

The goalies of the Boston Bruins…

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The goaltending situation in a few days for Boston went to okay to DEFCON 5. Jaroslav Halak wound up in COVID protocol on Monday. Tuukka Rask has not played much in a month (lower back) and may retire. Then, there is Dan Vladar and Jeremy Swayman (Swayman has won consecutive starts).

Swayman has won 10 of his first 11 professional starts and first two in Boston. That being said, the Bruins still may need goaltending depth and insurance. Boston appears ready to change course on their goalie future and are at least exploring options before the trade deadline on Monday.