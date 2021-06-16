NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall and David Krejci

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Jack Eichel would obviously fit in nicely in the Boston Bruins lineup. The Bruins could then not chose to re-sign David Krejci or sign him at a reduced price. Trading forward Charlie Coyle could become an option.

The problem for the Bruins is that they probably don’t have the assets to acquire Eichel from Buffalo. The Bruins don’t have any top-tier prospects.

Trading either defenseman Charlie McAvoy or forward David Pastrnak doesn’t make the Bruins better.

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy thinks that if they could get Taylor Hall back for a full season, it could go a long way in helping him get back to Hart Trophy form from a couple of years ago.

Both sides seem interested to see if a deal can be worked out. Hall:

“I see a fit and hopefully they feel the same. We’ll let the dust settle on everything this year, I’m sure they have a lot of stuff going on and some other guys that have been here longer than me that they have to worry about. Then we’ll figure that out, but hopefully we can make something work. That’s my goal.”

If Hall were to re-sign with the Bruins, it would likely have to be a three- or four-year deal at between $5.5 and $6.5 million. That would likely be a bit of money left for the Bruins to re-sign Krejci on a short-term deal. It’s not known if Krejci wants to play next year though.

The Bruins aren’t in a rush to sign either Hall or Krejci and any deal wouldn’t be reached until after the expansion draft.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney on Hall.