NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Edmonton Oilers

Rental options for the Boston Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: There are some pending free agents that could interest the Boston Bruins if they want to take another run at it.

Phil Kessel – Arizona Coyotes – UFA – The Coyotes are looking for more draft picks and are willing to retain salary. If the Bruins find the right trade return for Jake DeBrusk, could Kessel replace him in the middle-six group?

Bryan Rust – Pittsburgh Penguins – UFA – Carries a $3.5 million cap hit. The Penguins and Rust haven’t found a common ground in talks. The Pens may need to move out some salary when Evgeni Malkin returns. Could net the Penguins a first-round picks, or multiple picks.

Mark Giordano – Seattle Kraken – UFA – The Kraken could get multiple picks and/or prospects.

Tomas Hertl – San Jose Sharks – UFA – The Sharks would like to keep Hertl but if they can’t re-sign and fall out of contention, he could be moved for a top pick and prospect.

Joe Pavelski – Dallas Stars – UFA – Can play both wing and center and could be dealt before the trade deadline if the Stars continue to fall out of the playoff race. Carries a $7 million cap hit.

Tippett likely staying, trade options and assets for the Edmonton Oilers

Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal: It’s very unlikely that the Edmonton Oilers fire head coach Dave Tippett. His contract is up at the end of the season. Their No. 1 goaltender has been out for the majority of the season and the left side of their blue line has been hit hard with injuries.

The Oilers could use another top-six forward but acquiring one mid-season is never easy. It’s either dollar-in, dollar-out, or players like Dylan Strome or Evander Kane.

Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk could be an option, but they’d want to convince DeBrusk to agree to an extension in the $3 million range. It wouldn’t make sense for them to qualify him at $4.85 million.

Potential trade assets include defenseman Kailer Yamamoto, Dmitry Samorukov, Xavier Bourgault or a 2022 first-round pick.