NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New York Rangers

Jimmy Murphy: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said on TSN 1200 that can he can see goaltender Tuukka Rask playing again. Until Rask is healthy and if he wants to play, they are good with their Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman tandem for next season.

Jimmy Murphy: Cassidy also said on TSN 1200 that David Krejci could return to the NHL and the Bruins.

Krejci told the team after the season that he was going to return home and stay there into the season.

Rangers Fox, Zibanejad and center options

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox will be a restricted free agent after next season. He’ll likely be looking for over $9 million and possibly upwards of $10.5 million per season.

The Rangers will also have to decide on Mika Zibanejad who will be a UFA after next season. He likely wouldn’t give a discount to the Rangers. Why would he take less now?

Vincent Z. Mercogliano of Lohud: The Rangers may not be targeting any center other than Jack Eichel. Of the remaining players that have come up in the rumors or in free agency, all appear to be lateral moves from Ryan Strome or a downgrade.

Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov could be available, but he’s recorded fewer points than Strome the past two seasons. He carries a big $7.8 million cap hit for another four seasons and has some character issues.

Offensively Christian Dvorak (Arizona Coyotes) and Sean Monahan (Calgary Flames) have also produced less than Strome.

Don’t see wingers Vladimir Tarasenko (St. Louis Blues) or Reilly Smith (Vegas Golden Knights) as being fits for the Rangers. If the Rangers were looking for a top-six winger with a higher cap hit, they could have just re-signed Pavel Buchnevich instead of trading him to the Blues.

The Rangers could hold on to both Zibanejad and Strome as their top two centers this season. Both are entering the last years of their contracts.