NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, New York Rangers, Montreal Canadiens

Boston Bruins talk trade with Vancouver Canucks?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey NOW: The offseason ramps up in intensity before the offseason even truly starts. The Boston Bruins talking with teams should not be surprising even if it is the Vancouver Canucks.

Boston expects not to spend much, if at all, in the free agent market because of the pandemic. So, a trade or two may be more plausible. Brandon Carlo‘s name has been tossed about along with Janne Virtanen from Vancouver. Charlie McAvoy was mentioned but seems to be a non-starter.

What comes of this will be intriguing? Boston is limited and teams know this. They will not be the only team hammered by COVID-19.

A New York Rangers mailbag…

Vincent Mercogliano of Lohud.com (mailbag): A wrinkle in the Vitali Kravtsov development may be good for the New York Rangers long term. His hot KHL start bodes well and now he can play longer in the league while an NHL spot awaits. Whether that comes in December or later, does not matter.

The RFA most likely to be traded could be Tony DeAngelo. A market for guys like Ryan Strome and Brendan Lemieux may be too difficult and DeAngelo checks enough boxes for prospective teams. New York has enough defense in the pipeline that it should improve by default arguably. Can they get a return for DeAngelo that at least includes a middle-six or even top-six center? That is the question.

The Montreal Canadiens eye a few power forwards?

Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca: It is clear Montreal needs scoring from its forwards — especially on the man advantage which was again in the bottom third last season. The problem is several of these options are unrealistic. Steven Stamkos and Patrik Laine are not coming to Montreal barring some epic miracle.

Kyle Palmieri may just wind up signing an extension in New Jersey after all so that would leave Josh Anderson and Alex Killorn. Would Killorn want to leave Tampa for the pressure cooker of Montreal (he was raised close by). Anderson seems like the most logical fit right now.