NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Patrice Bergevin, Tuukka Rask, David Krejci and Charlie McAvoy

Bergevin will wait on an extension

Shawn Hutcheon: Neely on a potential contract extension for Patrice Bergeron: “I think he wants to, and rightfully so, see where he’s at at the end of year. … I’d certainly love to see him continue, but we’ll see where it goes.”

The Door is still open for Rask and Krejci

Matt Porter: Neely said that the door for free agents Tuukka Rask and David Krejci remains open, but added: “we’ll see what happens … That remains to be seen for both of them.”

Ty Anderson: Rask is still recovering and going through rehab from offseason surgery.

A big extension coming for McAvoy

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said yesterday that they hope to have a contract extension in place for defenseman Charlie McAvoy soon.

“We’re going to hopefully get Charlie McAvoy done here shortly. … Don and Evan have been working with Charlie’s camp the last couple of days,” Neely said. “So my hopes are we’ll see something here in short order, but you never know until it’s signed on the dotted line.”

McAvoy comparables include:

Miro Heiskanen – Dallas Stars – eight years, $67.6 million.

Seth Jones – Chicago Blackhawks – eight years, $76 million.

Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche – six years, $54 million.

Dougie Hamilton – New Jersey Devils – seven years, $63 million.

Zach Werenski – Columbus Blue Jackets – six years, $57.5 million.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney on the contract with McAvoy.

“There’s nothing imminent. But we’re hopeful. We continue to talk periodically with different players and the timing will present itself. We would dearly like to have Charlie as part of the organization for a long period of time. Hopefully it’s mutual, and that’s generally when deals come together.”

Ty Anderson: Neely on McAvoy: “I haven’t heard any indication that Charlie wouldn’t want to play here for his whole career. He’s embraced Boston, loves the sports environment, loves our fanbase.”

Pierre LeBrun: “I would be surprised if it didn’t get done eventually but at this hour, yes talks are ongoing between both sides, but my sense is there’s still work to be done here on the McAvoy extension…”

Jimmy Murphy: A bridge contract seems unlikely and it sounds like a long-term extension.

Jimmy Murphy: From what has been hearing it could get done by Friday and likely an eight-year deal at between $9 and $9.5 million per season.