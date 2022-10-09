NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Patrick Kane, and Jakob Chychrun

Could the Boston Bruins be interested in Patrick Kane?

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Could the Boston Bruins be interested in trading for Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane at some point? Adding someone like Kane would give the Bruins two dynamic lines. The cost?

The Blackhawks might be interested in Jake DeBrusk. The Bruins would need to go dollar-for-dollar. DeBrusk is at $4 million. Defenseman Brandon Carlo is at $4.1 million and would likely interest the Blackhawks. They’d still need to send $2 million.

Craig Smith at $3 million would be ideal for the Bruins but not for the Blackhawks. Jack Studnicka or Jakub Zboril are younger and have potential.

The Blackhawks wanting a first-round pick “would be a deal killer” for the Bruins unless it’s conditional on an extension.

An extension of three or four years at about $6 million seems reasonable.

On Jakob Chychrun

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Last Stop: Hamilton, when asked what’s the latest on Jakob Chychrun.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think the plan is that he’ll resume skating with Arizona next week. He hasn’t skated with them yet. Arizona is on a trip. I think when they get back, the hope is he’s going to start skating with them.

I always worry in this business cause things change with one phone call. Everything I’m hearing right now is, it’s a little premature to say anything’s happening right away.

He’s going to start skating. This year, and I say a lot, there’s a lot of rumors around Chychrun, and I think one of the things, and I understand it. I think the player would like this to be over. I really do. And I can understand it.

The Coyotes are willing to wait and be a bit more patient. I think teams want to see him healthy. And like I said. I heard he could be skating next week.

But it can always change with one phone call. I’ve just heard it’s a little quiet right now. I wonder if it changes when he starts skating next week. And of course the moment I say this, he’s going to get traded and I’m going to look like a big idiot.”