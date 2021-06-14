NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Reilly, Miller, Clifton, Krejci and Coyle

Reilly wants to stay in Boston, Miller unsure of future and Clifton wants to stay

Matt Vautour of Mass Live: Boston Bruins pending UFA defenseman Mike Reilly sounds optimistic that he’ll be back with the Bruins next season.

“I think it’s mutual right now, between us, to try and get something done. I definitely want to stay here, for sure,” Reilly said. “There’s been some talks, but since day one it’s been an easy transition for me to come in and just get used to everything, how they run the ship down here. It’s been great so far, and hopefully, stuff can work out.”

Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller is unsure about playing next season at this point. He had a broken knee cap in 2019-20 and missed half of this past season.

“I think it’s something I’ll go home and have a conversation with my family about. Haven’t seen my kids for a while,” he said. “I want to spend time with them, my dad and my mom. We’ll go from there. I haven’t really put too much thought into it, honestly.”

Defenseman Connor Clifton will be left unprotected for the expansion draft and knows his days in Boston could be over.

“It is what it is. I guess it’s part of the business. I love being a Bruin and I hope it remains as such.”

Are big changes coming in Boston

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: It could be a busy offseason on the free agent and trade markets for the Boston Bruins.

“I think everyone has the Bruins in a large group of teams that could make a ton of changes,” an NHL executive told Boston Hockey Now on Thursday. “They will be major players on the NHL trade and free agent market and I think they will look a lot different next season.”

The Bruins have just over $30 million in projected salary cap with 16 players under contract for next season according to Puck Pedia.

Will the Bruins bring Tuukka Rask and David Krejci back?

One management source said his team would be okay with Krejci on one- or two-year deal at $5 to $5.5 million.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney could ask forward Charlie Coyle to waive his modified NTC and NMC.