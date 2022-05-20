NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Sweeney, On a Rebuild, Who is Staying and Who Could Go

An extension coming for Sweeney

Joe Haggerty: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney doesn’t have a contract extension in place just yet but expects that it will be resolved “in very short order”

Conor Ryan: Bruins president Cam Neely said that they started talking to Sweeney about an extension right after the trade deadline.

On a rebuild

Matt Porter: President Neely when ask about the idea of a rebuild coming in the upcoming seasons, Neely said that they hope they don’t have to.

He does add that when teams are regularly in contention, it does start to eventually catch up to you.

Scott McLaughlin: Neely when asked if he thought fans would accept a rebuild: “I don’t think anyone wants to watch losing hockey.”

Amalie Benjamin: Neely on a rebuild:

“I’ve been looking at that for a while now. As your core players and your better players are starting to age out, you do have to look at that, there’s no question.

… But we do have some good young players in this lineup that hopefully continue to grow and hopefully we can add to that. But it is something you think about.”

On who is staying and who could be on the move

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Looking at who will be back with the Boston Bruins next season to who could be gone.

Au revoir, bonne chance – Patrice Bergeron – will get his space to decide if he’ll continue playing or not.

Not going anywhere – Brandon Carlo, Charlie Coyle, Taylor Hall, Derek Forbort, Hampus Lindholm, Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

Sign to a massive extension or say goodbye – David Pastrnak.

Who knows? Jake DeBrusk – will he rescind his trade request?

We like them, but make an offer – Jack Ahcan, Connor Clifton, Trent Frederic, Erik Haula, Marc McLaughlin, Tomas Nosek, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka and Jakub Zboril.

Let’s make a deal – Nick Foligno, Matt Grzelcyk, Mike Reilly, Craig Smith and Chris Wagner.

Goodbye – Anton Blidh, Josh Brown, Jesper Froden, Steven Fogarty, Curtis Lazar and Tyler Lewington.

