NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers

Chara waiting and getting some interest

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Defenseman Zdeno Chara is waiting to see how the 2020-21 NHL season may roll out before committing to playing next season. Chara’s agent Matt Keator:

“Waiting On Format For New Season. No rush.”

Sources have said that Boston Bruins and Zdeno Chara are “far apart” on a contract and that ‘more than three teams’ have shown some interest.

There are many who are surprised that the Bruins and Chara don’t have a deal in place. There was a report that the Tampa Bay Lightning had some interest in Chara, or that they would be reaching to out to Chara’s agent. Multiple sources said to keep an eye on the New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs may be done for the offseason

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Believe that the Toronto Maple Leafs are done for the offseason.

Believe that it’s highly unlikely that the Maple Leafs bring anyone into training camp on a PTO. GM Kyle Dubas has added depth contracts this offseason already. If they did bring someone in on a PTO and they won a spot, which contract would they then potentially have to move?

Though Dubas remains “open to anything,” after signing Joe Thornton he’s likely done with the free agent market. There are some interesting names still available but they may not see a fit in the Leafs current roster and their cap situation – Sami Vatanen, Travis Hamonic, Andy Greene, Andreas Athanasiou, Carl Soderberg.

Areas the Oilers may need to upgrade at some point

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: With Gaetan Haas and Jujhar Khaira are fourth and fifth on their center depth chart. A legit fourth line center could be a trade deadline target for the Edmonton Oilers is Haas or Khaira don’t solidify the position.

Can Jesse Puljujarvi prove he’s a top-nine right winger in the NHL? Can he be a top-six?

The Oilers take a big hit with Oscar Klefbom starting the season on the LTIR. Will he be even able to play at all next year?

The Oilers will eventually need to upgrade in net.