NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Top Remaining UFAs

Two teams that may have some interest in P.K. Subban?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Multiple sources have said that the Boston Boston have explored the idea of acquiring defenseman P.K. Subban on more than one occasion.

The Bruins would need to get the New Jersey Devils to retain 50 percent of Subban’s cap hit. The Toronto Maple Leafs have also shown “more than lukewarm interest” in Subban.

A source:

“Of course no team is doing that trade unless ‘Fitz’ , eats at last half of that cap hit like you said. With the Bruins, they would obviously need to move more cap space out even to afford that but it really makes a ton of sense for them at the right price. You’re getting a motivated player that wants to prove he’s still got game heading into free agency next summer. PK lives for the spotlight and big games as we know and there will be way more of that in Boston than New Jersey. Still can work a powerplay too.”

Get the feeling that if the Bruins were to acquire Subban, it wouldn’t be until later in the season or at the trade deadline.

The top remaining unrestricted free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The latest notes on the top remaining unrestricted free agents.

1 Tuukka Rask – If/when his body is ready to play after offseason surgery, GM Don Sweeney left the door open for his return, and he’s not looking to break the bank on any deal.

2. Jason Demers – Played over 17 minutes a game last year.

3. Nikita Gusev – The 29-year old forward can play both sides. He should be getting some interest. If not, he could head back to the KHL.

4. Travis Zajac – The 36-year old can still give a bit of offense (20 points last season), kill penalties, and is good on the draw.

5. Sami Vatanen – The New York Islanders and Edmonton Oilers are two teams that might have a bit of interest in the right-handed defenseman.

6. Zdeno Chara – Unsure if he’ll play this season. There was some speculation that the St. Louis Blues were interested but that report got shot down.

7. Ryan Donato – The San Jose Sharks didn’t qualify the 25-year old center after consecutive 20 point seasons. Should be a low-cost gamble for someone.

8. Alex Galchenyuk – The Toronto Maple Leafs haven’t publicly closed the door on bringing him back after he showed some flashes beside John Tavares and William Nylander last season. The Montreal Canadiens are believed to have some level of interest.

9. Tyler Bozak – Will have to take a pay cut but can still kill penalties and win faceoffs.

10. Zach Parise – Still waiting for a deal with the Islanders to be announced.