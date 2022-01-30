NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and Mack Guzda

The Bruins should make a serious run at J.T. Miller

Nick Goss of NBC Sports: If the Vancouver Canucks fall out of the playoff race by the trade deadline, they should at least see how much teams would offer up for J.T. Miller.

Frank Seravalli reported last week that the Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames would be among the interested teams. He added that it could cost a first-round pick and a highly regarded prospect.

The Bruins should consider the price as they could use No. 2 center. Erik Haula has played okay on the second line but he may not be ideal for a team trying to make a deep playoff run.

Fabian Lysell should be a non-starter for the Bruins but they should be okay with moving others. The Bruins are in a win-now mode.

To move Miller at the deadline or at the draft?

Dan Kingerski: Sources are saying the asking price for J.T. Miller is the same as the Arizona Coyotes are asking for Jakob Chychrun – a first-round pick, a top prospect and a player.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: If the Vancouver Canucks don’t get the big offer they want for J.T. Miller, they don’t have to trade him. They could be looking for three or four assets for Miller.

The Canucks prospect pool is a little thin so acquiring three or four young assets could help their future. They’ll also need to decide if it would be best to move at the deadline or at the NHL draft where more teams might be able to get involved.

Barrie Colts overaged goaltender Mack Guzda getting interest

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek said that Barrie Colts (OHL) 21-year old goaltender Mack Guzda is getting interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs and at least six other teams.

“(Guzda) is someone that the Maple Leafs are very much trying to sign. Their pursuit, I’m told, is very aggressive. They met with the netminder this week, I believe on Thursday, but they’re not the only team trying to sign this netminder, who’s having a great season in the OHL. The Penguins, the Rangers, the Preds are all considered frontrunners but also the Ducks, Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes are said to be interested.”