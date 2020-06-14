NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney didn’t have any update on their pending unrestricted or restricted free agents. He said with the uncertainty of the salary cap, it would be hard to make any progress.

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning would love to be able to re-sign pending free agents Jacob Markstrom, Tyler Toffoli and Chris Tanev. The Canucks would likely need to move out some salary to make this happen.

Pat Brisson, Toffoli’s agent.

“During the pandemic I’ve been in touch with Jim a few times. For the short time that Tyler has been in Vancouver, he has definitely enjoyed the city and the direction of the team.”

There is no way that Canucks defenseman Chris Tanev would take a one-year deal in free agency. He will be looking for term.

Wade Arnott, Tanev’s agent.

“Chris’ preference is to find a way to stay and resign an extension in Vancouver but his contract status will take off itself in time. There are many things yet to unfold for the Canucks including their potential return to play playoff format this summer. “

If the Canucks are able to free up some cap space, Tanev could be back. If they can’t, he could be playing elsewhere next season.

Canucks RFA forward Reid Boucher is getting some interest from the KHL.

What it might take for the Flyers to move Shayne Gostisbehere

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer: (mailbag) Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere is the most likely Flyer to get traded this offseason. He didn’t have a good season but still has potential and they’d need to get a good return for him.

It might take a second-round pick or a winger that has 20-goal potential to move Gostisbehere.