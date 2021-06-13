NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Bruins pending UFA Rask, Hall and Krejci would all like to re-sign

Micael Hurley: Boston Bruins pending UFA goaltender Tuukka Rask: “I’m not gonna play for anybody else but the Bruins. This is our home. We have three kids. … At this point in my life, I don’t see any reason to go anywhere else. Hopefully, it works out.”

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins pending UFA forward Taylor Hall said that he’s more concerned with fit than he is about the money. He said again that he hopes to be able to re-sign with the Bruins.

“I don’t even know what my value is at this point,” Hall said. “I feel like I had two different seasons. But I’m not looking to absolutely maximize my value at this point in my career. I’ve been fortunate enough to make some good money in this league, and at this point it’s about more of a fit for me than maybe money or a long-term thing. You want to find a home for the next few years here.”

Fellow pending UFA forward David Krejci also said it’s not going to be about the money.

“Today, I can tell you it’s not going to be about money,” he said. “And at the same time, I just can’t see myself playing for a different team. We’ll see what happens. I don’t even know.”

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks pending UFA center Brandon Sutter would prefer to remain with the team. wonders if the Canucks should have some trade interest in Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot.

The 32-year old Sutter has had issues staying healthy. If the Canucks bring Sutter back to center their fourth-line, what does that mean for Jay Beagle who has a year left at a $3 million salary cap hit and $2.2 million salary?

If the Canucks keep J.T. Miller on left wing, they’ll need to find a third-line center, which leads to Kerfoot. He has a $3.5 million cap hit and has been on the Canucks radar before as they tried to sign him out of College. He is from Vancouver but the Colorado Avalanche offered him a better opportunity.

Kerfoot won’t be protected for the expansion draft and the Maple Leafs need cap space to re-sign Zach Hyman. The Leafs can’t take any salary back but may be okay with a draft pick or prospect.