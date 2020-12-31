NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Top Remaining UFAs

Did the Bruins make an offer to Chara?

Update: Jimmy Murphy: Bruins GM Don Sweeney said this morning that they made a contract offer to Zdeno Chara months ago. The sides had many back-and-forths over the offseason but it was made clear to Chara that he would have a lesser role with the team. Chara decided to move on.

Kevin Paul Dupont: What is not known is if the Boston Bruins made Zdeno Chara a contract offer but with a reduced role in game situations and ice-time.

If they did make an offer but Chara was looking for a bigger role, then it’s his choice. If they didn’t make an offer “his ending here will be seen as a forced, inglorious, even callous ending to what truly was a magnificent run, one in which Big Z helped transfuse new life into the franchise and also reserved himself a spot in the Hockey Hall of Fame.”

Chara’s agent Matt Keator said the GM Don Sweeney handled things well and communicated with them from the start, which was appreciated.

Keator wouldn’t comment when asked if the Bruins made an offer and said that was a question for Sweeney.

Canucks never made an offer to Athanasiou

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks talked to Andreas Athanasiou‘s agent but they didn’t make an offer.

Blue Jackets missed out on another bargain forward

Brian Hedger: (after the LA Kings signed Andreas Athanasiou for one-year and $1.2 million). Another team signing a forward to a bargain deal and not with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Three potential reasons could be:

“1) There may be an internal salary cap this yr, as they try to re-sign RFA Dubois.

2) The AAV & term for Dubois may be larger/longer than expected.

3) Time for young fwds to step up.”

Top remaining free agents

TSN: Looking at top remaining unrestricted free agents. Five of the top 21 are going to a training camp on a PTO.

1. Mike Hoffman – PTO with the St. Louis Blues

2. Sami Vatanen – right-handed defenseman

3. Travis Hamonic – right-handed defenseman

4. Matt Martin – left winger

5. Colin Wilson – left winger

6. Mirco Mueller – left-handed defenseman

7. Melker Karlsson – right winger

8. Trevor Lewis – right winger

9. Ben Hutton – left-handed defenseman

10. Andy Greene – left-handed defenseman

11. Ron Hainsey – right-handed defenseman

12. Michael Del Zotto – PTO with the Columbus Blue Jackets

13. Madison Bowey – right-handed defenseman

14. Brian Boyle – center/left winger

15. Karl Alzner – left-handed defenseman

16. Michael Grabner – left winger

17. Frederik Gauthier – PTO with the Arizona Coyotes

18. Riley Sheahan – PTO with the Buffalo Sabres

19. Jimmy Howard – goaltender

20. Craig Anderson – PTO with the Washington Capitals