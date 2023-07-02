NHL Rumors: Alex DeBrincat, Erik Karlsson, and Max Domi

Alex DeBrincat Remains on the Market

Bruce Garrioch: DeBrincat’s agent has been given permission to discuss terms with some teams. Has found out he can’t get the kind of term that Ottawa is offering.

NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Karlsson, Kane, Stars, Penguins, and Senators

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: As Garrioch writes, just because Alex DeBrincat won’t re-sign on a long-term, that does not mean he will not re-sign a short-term deal. Senators GM Pierre Dorion stated in a press conference on Saturday that the team likes the player and if he comes back on a one-year deal there is nothing wrong with that.

The Senators have time given they filed for team-elected arbitration so they do not have to trade him right away. Teams in the running are the Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars, and Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Washington Capitals, Seattle Kraken, St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, and New York Islanders.

Stefen Rosner of the Hockey News: Rosner writes that the Islanders are in the mix for DeBrincat. The belief is the Islanders would send Jean-Gabriel Pageau back to Ottawa. In addition, the Islanders would have to sign DeBrincat to an extension.

Adding DeBrincat would solve the Islanders major of finding goal-scoring.

Senators Talk With Vladimir Tarasenko

Elliotte Friedman: There are some moving parts here particularly how things unfold with Alex DeBrincat but word is Ottawa had a conversation with Vladimir Tarasenko.

Hurricanes and Penguins Remain In On Erik Karlsson

Pierre LeBrun: The Hurricanes continue to push Erik Karlsson. We’ll see where it goes, but the next 24-48 hours should be interesting on that front.

Dan Kingerski: What we’re hearing the Penguins are very close on Erik Karlsson. Believed to be two teams, and Penguins are one. Still, tons of moving parts, don’t buy your EK jersey yet.

NHL Rumors: Karlsson, Canadiens, Penguins, Hurricanes, Sharks and Pacioretty

Max Domi Weighing His Options

Chris Johnston: The Maple Leafs are among the teams still showing interest in forward Max Domi as of late into Day 1 of NHL free agency.

David Pagnotta: As Max Domi weighs his options, with Toronto and Nashville among them, the Maple Leafs seem to be slow playing things. His energy would be a welcomed fit in a top-9 role. A multi-year would be likely if they can agree on the money.