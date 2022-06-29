NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Zack Kassian, Kevin Fiala, and Top Trade Targets

The Bruins could make a coaching decision today

Elliotte Friedman: It sounds like the Boston Bruins could announce their next head coach today.

Shawn Hutcheon: It sounds like David Quinn in the leading candidate.

Joe McDonald:: Have heard that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci interviewed for the Bruins head coaching position.

Frank Seravalli: Believe it was Vellucci’s second interview.

It’s sounding like the finalists for the Bruins coaching position are David Quinn, Jay Leach and Vellecci. Quinn is believed to be the front-runner.

Two teams that could use Kassian

Jim Matheson: If the Edmonton Oilers are looking to trade forward Zack Kassian, two potential teams that could use his toughness are the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators. Sens D.J. Smith coached him in junior.

Could Kevin Fiala be traded soon? Re-signed?

Elliotte Friedman: It sounds like things are intensifying around Minnesota Wild pending RFA forward Kevin Fiala.

Kevin Fiala’s trade is coming and it seems it will be sooner rather than later per @FriedgeHNIC as “things are intensifying”. Fiala is one of our favourite player that is for sure. He posses great range of offensive attributes and we love his game. pic.twitter.com/NRD7iW2jsr — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) June 29, 2022

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The Top 30 players who could be traded this offseason.

1. Kevin Fiala – Minnesota Wild

2. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks

3. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes

4. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers

5. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens

6. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks

7. William Karlsson – Vegas Golden Knights

8. Samuel Girard – Colorado Avalanche

9. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers

10. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers

11. Connor Brown – Ottawa Senators

12. Brenden Dillon – Winnipeg Jets

13. Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins

14. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks

15. Ivan Barbashev – St. Louis Blues

16. Sean Monahan – Calgary Flames

17. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins

18. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils

19. Martin Necas – Carolina Hurricanes

20. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders

21. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks

22. Emil Bemstrom – Columbus Blue Jackets

23. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelkphia Flyers

24. Ethan Bear – Carolina Hurricanes

25. Jonathan Quick – Los Angeles Kings

26. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks

27. Ilya Samsonov – Washington Capitals

28. Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils

29. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders

30. James Reimer – San Jose Sharks