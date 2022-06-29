NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Zack Kassian, Kevin Fiala, and Top Trade Targets

The Bruins could make a coaching decision today
Elliotte Friedman: It sounds like the Boston Bruins could announce their next head coach today.
Shawn Hutcheon: It sounds like David Quinn in the leading candidate.
Joe McDonald:: Have heard that Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Mike Vellucci interviewed for the Bruins head coaching position.
- Frank Seravalli: Believe it was Vellucci’s second interview.
It’s sounding like the finalists for the Bruins coaching position are David Quinn, Jay Leach and Vellecci. Quinn is believed to be the front-runner.
Two teams that could use Kassian
Jim Matheson: If the Edmonton Oilers are looking to trade forward Zack Kassian, two potential teams that could use his toughness are the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators. Sens D.J. Smith coached him in junior.
Could Kevin Fiala be traded soon? Re-signed?
Elliotte Friedman: It sounds like things are intensifying around Minnesota Wild pending RFA forward Kevin Fiala.
Kevin Fiala’s trade is coming and it seems it will be sooner rather than later per @FriedgeHNIC as “things are intensifying”.
Fiala is one of our favourite player that is for sure. He posses great range of offensive attributes and we love his game. pic.twitter.com/NRD7iW2jsr
— Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) June 29, 2022
Top trade candidates
Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The Top 30 players who could be traded this offseason.
1. Kevin Fiala – Minnesota Wild
2. J.T. Miller – Vancouver Canucks
3. Jakob Chychrun – Arizona Coyotes
4. Tyson Barrie – Edmonton Oilers
5. Jeff Petry – Montreal Canadiens
6. Alex DeBrincat – Chicago Blackhawks
7. William Karlsson – Vegas Golden Knights
8. Samuel Girard – Colorado Avalanche
9. Jesse Puljujarvi – Edmonton Oilers
10. Patric Hornqvist – Florida Panthers
11. Connor Brown – Ottawa Senators
12. Brenden Dillon – Winnipeg Jets
13. Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins
14. Brock Boeser – Vancouver Canucks
15. Ivan Barbashev – St. Louis Blues
16. Sean Monahan – Calgary Flames
17. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins
18. Pavel Zacha – New Jersey Devils
19. Martin Necas – Carolina Hurricanes
20. Anthony Beauvillier – New York Islanders
21. Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks
22. Emil Bemstrom – Columbus Blue Jackets
23. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelkphia Flyers
24. Ethan Bear – Carolina Hurricanes
25. Jonathan Quick – Los Angeles Kings
26. John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks
27. Ilya Samsonov – Washington Capitals
28. Mackenzie Blackwood – New Jersey Devils
29. Semyon Varlamov – New York Islanders
30. James Reimer – San Jose Sharks