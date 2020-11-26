NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Zdeno Chara, Jake DeBrusk, and Their Cap Numbers

Chara waiting on season format

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins UFA defenseman Zdeno Chara is “waiting on the format” for the 2020-21 season before deciding his next step according to his agent. Chara may not be interested in any bubble scenario that would keep him away from his family for long stretches.

GM Don Sweeney:

“Same status quo there. waiting to reconnect with and Zdeno. Zee continues to evaluate what the landscape of the league looks like and we’ll see where it goes,” said Sweeney. “We’ve had constant communication and hopefully we’ve got a target date here at some point in the near future and we’ll see what the league determines.”

After the Jake DeBrusk signing, it leaves the Bruins with just over $3.5 million in salary cap space. If Chara did re-sign with the Bruins, he’d likely have a reduced role.

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Still believe that Chara – Bruins deal will eventually get done, but the confidence level has lessened lately. It makes sense for him to re-sign with the team and play a reduced role. He’s no longer a top-pairing defenseman.

Chara has received interest from other teams but has said he’d like to return to the Bruins. There is still a chance he signs elsewhere, but believe he’ll be back with the Bruins.

DeBrusk’s deal gives Bruins some flexibility

Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney after signing Jake DeBrusk to a bridge deal on Monday.