NHL Rumors: Braden Holtby, Ottawa Senators, and the Colorado Avalanche

Holtby’s career over?

Ian Oland of Russian Machine Never Breaks: Frank Seravalli on his DFO Rundown podcast said that pending UFA goaltender Branden Holtby’s playing career could be over.

Holtby dealt with a nagging lower-body injury for much of last year, with his last appearance on March 4th. He tried practicing 10 days later but left after 10 minutes. He was then put on the LTIR but was able to get back on the ice by the end of the year.

The Senators came close to acquiring Kassian and DeAngelo

Everyday Sens: Frank Seravalli reported that the Edmonton Oilers almost traded Zack Kassian to the Ottawa Senators. Sens defenseman Michael Del Zotto would have been a part of the trade.

Everyday Sens: Seravalli confirmed that the Ottawa Senators got “really close” to acquiring defenseman Anthony DeAngelo from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Avalanche have a lot of pieces up in the air

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: Believe the Colorado Avalanche will re-sign Valeri Nichushkin before July 13th.

Believe that the Avalanche and pending UFA defenseman Josh Manson are still talking but there may be some other moving pieces.

One piece that they could look at trading is defenseman Sameul Girard and his $5 million cap hit. That could free up space for Manson. There haven’t really been any trade scenarios rumored involving Girard. Can’t see how Manson is brought back with Girard still on the books.

Manson will likely see what is on the open market and circle back to the Avalanche to see if they can match it.

Haven’t heard anything regarding an Andre Burakovsky extension. Don’t think that he’ll be back.

Don’t believe the Avalanche and Jack Johnson have talked. If they still have money left and a roster spot open, they could offer him a contract eventually. Darren Helm could be in a similar situation.

Re-signing Artturi Lehkonen could cost between $3.5 and $4 million.