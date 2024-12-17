NHL Rumors: Brandon Saad Could be Willing to go Places

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Couple Clubs Reach Their Tipping Point episode, on St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad, who was a healthy scratch over the weekend and could be available.

Bukauskas: “Well, in keeping with the conversation of trades and what could happen. The holiday roster freeze comes into effect this Friday. Some names you mentioned over the weekend, some interest around Trent Frederic. You mentioned Vincent Desharnais early on. Brandon Saad was a healthy scratch for St Louis on the weekend.

Friedman: “Though he did play on Sunday night. He did. They did bring him back in the lineup. Yes.

Bukauskas: “So anything you wanted to add to those names?

Friedman: “The one thing about sod is, like, I guess I was asleep at the wheel. I think Saad has been available for some time now. I got hate, ah heightened attention because they scratched him on Saturday night.

He has a no-trade clause. I said on the headlines, he’s in the third year of four. It’s the fourth year of five. So, as usual, I’m my accuracy is just phenomenal, Kyle.

Bukauskas: “But you know, I think that’s what this is for.”

Friedman: “You know, I think the thing is, is that, you know, it was Fowler. Like Fowler had a four-team trade list. You know, we’d reported back in September that he was opening that wide, right? You know, he was willing to consider just about anything.

And St. Louis had been interested in him for quite some time. They, they talked about it in the summer. Obviously, it didn’t happen, but then they got it done. I mean, what it says is that Nick Leddy is probably out for a long time. He’s been missing for a bit, so they probably don’t like what they hear on him.

But Fowler opened it up. I mean, ultimately, guys want to go where they can play. Unless you have a real family reason or a real dislike about going somewhere, you want to play, right? And ultimately, that’s what Fowler did. He made it easy to play.

And you know, all due credit to Fowler, he could have taken Saturday night off, but he hopped on a flight. They were in Columbus. He went right to Dallas to play. Like I, I think it just shows you the guy wants to play.

You know, I think with Saad, even though he’s got a full no-trade, the word out there was, don’t assume he won’t go places. Like check, was what I heard. Because I think there are some places that he would go to that people may not consider. So that’s where it is with him.