NHL Rumors: Bratt, Scheifele, and Keys to the Offseason for the Blue Jackets and Red Wings

Bratt on his contract situation

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils pending RFA forward Jesper Bratt on what his contract situation means for his offseason: “I’m focusing on doing everything I can to be a better player next season hopefully the negotiation part will go well. I see New Jersey as my home.”

Scheifele hasn’t asked for a trade

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said that forward Mark Scheifele hasn’t asked for a trade. They haven’t had their exit meeting yet.

Keys to the offseason for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $27,203,272

2022 draft picks: 1st, 1st (CHI), 2nd, 3rd (TB), 4th, 4th (TOR), 7th (ANA)

Pending restricted free agent Patrik Laine is the Blue Jackets top priority. He had a $7.5 million cap hit this past season and is arbitration-eligible. They will likely be looking to lock him up long-term.

GM Jarmo Kekalainen should look to add some veteran help on the blue line through free agency. They should look for some Dmen with size and who are physical.

If they don’t bring back pending UFA Joonas Korpisalo, do they go with Daniil Tarasov as the backup or do they bring in a veteran to pair with Elvis Merzlikins?

Keys to the offseason for the Detroit Red Wings

Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Looking at the keys to the offseason for the Detroit Red Wings.

Projected 2022-23 cap space: $35,376,944

2022 draft picks: 1st, 2nd, 2nd (WSH), 3rd, 4th, 4th (VGK), 4th (COL), 5th, 7th, 7th (LA)

The Red Wings must address their blue line. They have only two veterans under contract for next season – Filip Hronek and Jordan Oesterle.

They have since moved on from their coaching staff and will need to fill that hole.

Dylan Larkin has a year left on his contract and Tyler Bertuzzi has two. Both players are in their mid-20’s and will they want to play for a non-contending team?

