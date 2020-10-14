NHL Rumors: Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, and the Vancouver Canucks

Canadiens playing hardball Gallagher now? Canucks would be interested

TSN: Darren Dreger said that contract extension talks between the Montreal Canadiens and forward Brendan Gallagher haven’t gone as expected. Gallagher has a year left on his deal. Talks appeared to be going well, then GM Marc Bergevin started playing hardball after they signed Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli.

“Now, granted he is going into the final year of his contract so Bergevin does have the better part of that year to figure it out. But I can tell you guys this has sparked trade speculation. Some openly and fairly wondering whether or now Bergevin now would consider trading Brendan Gallagher or use his services for the remainder of the year. No matter how it shakes down, there will be no shortage of teams or interest if Gallagher hits the market.”

Frank Seravalli said that Brendan Gallagher makes his off-season home in Vancouver, he played for the Vancouver Giants (WHL), and the Vancouver Canucks would be a team that would be very interested in him if he were to become available.

Canucks GM Jim Benning is looking for some scoring on the wing and is looking at the trade and free agent markets. Cost would be an issue.

They would need to move out some salary like Loui Eriksson or Brandon Sutter. Jake Virtanen is an RFA and is arbitration eligible.

Josh Leivo could be a fall back for the Canucks. Believe that Benning would like to make one more splash.

Hoffman could be looking for between $5.5 and $6.5 million

Mark Scheig: TSN’s Frank Seravalli said that unrestricted free agent forward Mike Hoffman could take a one-year deal between $5.5 and $6.5 million.

The most interested teams appear to be the Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Mark Scheig: Seravalli adds that if the Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks move out some money, they could also have some interest in Hoffman.

Canucks would be interested in Hoffman, also looking for Dman

TSN Radio Vancouver: Rick Dhaliwal said on TSN 1040 that the Vancouver Canucks have checked in on Mike Hoffman and that they are looking for a depth defenseman.

Dhaliwal adds that if the Canucks and Jake Virtanen got to salary arbitration, it could get ugly.