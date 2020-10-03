NHL Rumors: Brenden Dillon, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and the Tampa Bay Lightning

Dillon would be interested in the Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal: Unrestricted free agent defenseman Brenden Dillon was on TSN 1040 and was asked if he’d consider signing with his hometown Vancouver Canucks: “Any Surrey kid would love to play in Vancouver, it would be a place I would be interested in.”

Flames priorities are in net and on the blue line

Darren Haynes: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving said yesterday morning that two of their priorities this offseason were in net and on the blue line.

Not really a surprise given that one of their goalies is a pending UFA and they have five free agent defensemen.

Lightning need to shed about $10 million in cap space

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois needs to shed about $10 million in salary this offseason. The Lightning have restricted free agents in Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli and there is already talk of potential offer sheets. Defenseman Erik Cernak is also an RFA.

BriseBois started talking to teams earlier this week about potential deals.

Heard earlier this week that we could be surprised by some of their cost-cutting moves, that it may not be the already talked about players that get traded.

Would assume that Andrei Vasilevskiy, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov are untouchables.

Obvious contracts to move would be Tyler Johnson (four years at $5 million) and Yanni Gourde (five years at $5.16 million). Both have full no-trade clauses though.

Ondrej Palat has two years left at $5.3 million and a full no-trade clause. Wouldn’t be their top trade option but would bring back a higher return than Johnson or Gourde.

Alex Killorn is the most talked about trade candidate with a modified no-trade.

Ryan McDonagh has a full no-trade with six years at a $6.75 million cap hit. Can’t see them wanting to move him.

Steven Stamkos has full no-movement clause. Nikita Kucherov’s no-movement clause doesn’t kick in until next year. He has seven years left at $9.5 million. Don’t see them moving Kucherov.