NHL Rumors: Brian Boyle, Nazem Kadri, Noah Dobson and J.T. Miller

Welcome to our daily rumours article

Would the Penguins bring Brian Boyle back?

Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins have plenty of bottom-six forwards already and are already over the salary cap ceiling, but it’s possible that they could bring back 37-year-old Brian Boyle.

Dan Kingerski: “Boyle is too old! No way! Umm, he’s one year older than Evgeni Malkin. Just putting it out there.”

Are Islanders the leading contender for Nazem Kadri?

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: Would say (as of Sunday) that it’s about a 20 percent chance that Nazem Kadri returns to the Colorado Avalanche.

Don’t believe that defenseman Sam Girard will be traded, and if they were to sign Kadri, they may need Girard’s cap space.

Believe that the Avalanche are only offering Kadri a short-term deal.

Believe that the New York Islanders are the leading contenders for Kadri. Have heard that Calgary Flames, Ottawa Senators and Dallas Stars have had some interest. The Winnipeg Jets would be a real dark horse.

Kadri may want to re-sign with the Avalanche, but he’d have to be okay with taking less years.

Would the Islanders move Noah Dobson in a trade for J.T. Miller?

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: The New York Islanders have about $11 million in salary cap space and RFA defenseman Noah Dobson could take up a chunk of that. Is Rasmus Dahlin‘s two-year, $6.5 million AAV a comparable? Is that too much for the Islanders?

Would the Islanders be interested in J.T. Miller? Would they give up Dobson, a roster player or prospect and a 2023 first-round pick?

The Islanders were interested in Miller at the draft. Jim Rutherford said right before free agency opened that they didn’t talk to the Islanders about any players.

“We did not have any conversations with the Islanders about any players and we haven’t had any requests from teams to talk about what his (Miller’s) future contract would look like.”

Stefen Rosner: The New York Islanders are not moving defenseman Noah Dobson.