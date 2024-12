NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser, and NHL Trade Tiers

Brock Boeser looking for $8 million-plus?

Irfaan Gaffar: Nick Kypreos reported that Vancouver Canucks pending UFA forward Brock Boeser is looking for an eight-year deal at over $8 million a season.

Things are quiet on both sides and there is nothing new to report. Boeser loves it in Vancouver. He’s going to get paid as he’s a 40-goal scorer and his side is okay with waiting things out.

NHL Trade Tiers

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Tiering off players who could be traded before the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

Shocking possibilities tier – Aaron Ekblad (Panthers), Chris Kreider (Rangers), Brad Marchand (Bruins), J.T. Miller (Canucks), Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs), Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche)

Elite pending free agent tier – Morgan Frost (Flyers), Yanni Gourde (Kraken), Mikael Granlund (Sharks), Taylor Hall (Blackhawks), Kaapo Kakko (Rangers), Mason McTavish (Ducks), K’Andre Miller (Rangers), Brock Nelson (Islanders), Gustav Nyquist (Predators), Kyle Palmieri (Islanders), Ivan Provorov (Blue Jackets), Frank Vatrano (Ducks)

Elite players with term tier – Joel Farabee (Flyers), Mario Ferraro (Sharks), Cam Fowler (Ducks) , Mike Matheson (Canadiens), Josh Norris (Senators), Rickard Rakell (Penguins), Rasmus Ristolainen (Flyers), Brandon Saad (Blues), Trevor Zegras (Ducks)

The goalie tier – Alexandar Georgiev (Sharks), John Gibson (Ducks), Ville Husso (Wings), Alex Nedeljkovic (Penguins), Vitek Vanecek (Sharks), Karel Vejmelka (Utah), Dan Vladar (Flames)

Help up front tier – Josh Anderson (Canadiens), Nick Bjugstad (Utah), Nick Cousins (Senators), Christian Dvorak (Canadiens), Radek Faksa (Blues), Nils Hoglander (Canucks), Alexander Kerfoot (Utah), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (Sabres), Scott Laughton (Flyers), Pat Maroon (Blackhawks), Reilly Smith (Rangers), Nico Sturm (Sharks), Brandon Tanev (Kraken)

Help on the blue line tier – Will Borgen (Kraken), Robert Bortuzzo (Utah), Bowen Byram (Sabres), Alexandre Carrier (Predators), Cody Ceci (Sharks), Ian Cole (Utah), Brian Dumoulin (Ducks), Jeremy Lauzon (Predators), Ryan Lindgren (Rangers), Olli Maatta (Utah), Alec Martinez (Blackhawks), Marcus Pettersson (Penguins), David Savard (Canadiens)

Bargain beauty contracts tier – Anthony Beauvillier (Penguins), Jake Evans (Canadiens), Trent Frederic (Bruins), Jeremy Lauzon (Predators), Drew O’Connor (Penguins), Mathieu Olivier (Blue Jackets), Daniel Sprong (Kraken)

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.