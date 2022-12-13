NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser linked to the Montreal Canadiens and Washington Capitals

Donnie & Dhali: Don Taylor and Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser.

Taylor: “You had something with Brock (Boeser).”

Dhaliwal: “People seem to think that Montreal has interest in Boeser. The Montreal Canadiens, yeah. BB, Brock Boeser. Someone told me the Canucks and Habs. And hold it a second, the Canucks, lets make this clear. The Canucks have probably called every team in the league, but anyways.

Someone told me the Canucks and Habs talked a couple weeks ago. And this is me purely speculating Donnie, but Sean Monahan’s contract is exactly what the Canucks would find attractive in a Boeser trade. year, $6.3 million. Monahan’s having a decent season with the Habs. Veteran centerman in case you trade Horvat, and I don’t know what they’re going to get back for Horvat if you trade him.

But Monahan would give you the veteran presence in the middle. He’s got a no-trade clause which could kibosh a trade.

I think a lot of people think there is something.”

Taylor: “What about Washington?”

Dhaliwal: “That name, Mantha’s popped up in Washington.”

Taylor: “Which Mantha?”

Dhaliwal: “Anthony Mantha has popped up.”

Taylor: “That was great work under pressure because like myself, whenever the name Mantha comes up, we’re old guys, I think Mo Mantha, but Anthony Mantha.”

Dhaliwal: “I was telling you guys about Mantha last week and I said Mo Mantha. Ryan doesn’t know Mo Mantha. And the best Mo to play with the Canucks was Mo LeMay.”

Taylor: “That’s our poll on Monday. Best Mo. Brendan Morrison.”

Dhaliwal: “You remember Mo LeMay?”

Taylor: “Of course.”

Dhaliwal: “He was good. I like him.”

Taylor: “Brendan Morrison was called Mo, too. So, Anthony Mantha.”

Dhaliwal: “Anthony Mantha’s a name that has popped up. He’s got two years. The difference with him Donnie, two years left on his term of his contract, not one. Monahan makes a lot of sense cause it would be one and the Canucks would have a ton of cap space next year. So, anyways, all that stuffs out there.”