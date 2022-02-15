NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser, Tomas Hertl, And More

The Latest On The Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser

Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: With the Vancouver Canucks’ front office set, trade discussions and chatter have picked up. One sticky subject is Brock Boeser and for good reason.

His bridge deal was backloaded where Boeser’s qualifying offer would be $7.5 million. That’s expensive. He is on a 50-point pace which is not exactly worthy of that number seen above. It seems Vancouver would be prudent to negotiate in good faith. The alternative would lead to decisions that are far more acrimonious.

This is just the beginning. It may take a while before anything is known one way or the other.

Vancouver, after this, is targeting players like Vitali Kravtsov. The Rangers prospect, who is over in Russia, is cheap and has a decent skill set. Players like Luke Schenn and Kyle Burroughs can get a return somewhere too.

Noah Juulsen remains one to watch too. So far, he has looked good in the Vancouver system. Time will tell if he was really “found money” or not.

Tomas Hertl: The next contract?

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: It is clear that Tomas Hertl has had a change of heart and loves the San Jose Sharks again.

“I’ve talked to Craig Oster, Tomas’ agent, a number of times,” Will said. “We’ve talked about a lot of things, but the thing we have in common is Tomas loves being a Shark and we love having Tomas here. So now it’s about finding a way to have that happen. … He’s a player that we want as part of our team and we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

The days of numerous Hertl rumors are long gone it would appear. It is clear between Joe Will and Craig Oster that something can be worked out. This becomes a question of when and not if. Hertl’s leverage increases if he hits the market and could fetch an AAV approaching $9.5 million over seven years, maybe eight.

It is going to be fun to see what actually happens on Hertl’s next deal. What is clear is that the number one center in San Jose will not come cheap.

