NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser’s agent has permission to speak to other teams about a trade

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts last night on some new developments coming out of Vancouver.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron MacLean: “Vancouver Elliotte, that’s where we begin tonight.”

Friedman: “Yes. First of all, respect to the Boeser family. It’s an emotional night there. It’s Hockey Fights Cancer night in Vancouver and the Canucks play the Arizona Coyotes, and everybody thinking about Duke Boeser.

Brock Boeser play in that game. The team’s not commenting and his representatives are commenting, but from what we understand, Boeser’s representatives have been given permission to talk to other teams about a potential move.

Now, Boeser has been struggling. Obviously, he’s got to play better but I think there’s coming to a realization here that maybe it, time to explore this.

So, I don’t know where it’s going to go but I do think Boeser’s representatives have permission to talk with other teams. Although at this point in time, the team and agents have not confirmed.

David Pagnotta: On Friedman’s report on Boeser’s camp having permission to talk to other teams about a potential trade: “It’s my understanding part of the reasoning is Boeser & his camp would welcome a change of scenery. Boeser has 2yrs ($6.65M AAV) left on his deal after this season.”

Irfaan Gaffar: The Canucks have already tried to trade Boeser this season. We’ll wait and see how this situation plays out.

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Brock Boeser being available for trade is nothing new. Things haven’t worked out that well this season for the Canucks and for Boeser and they’ve been looking to clear salary cap space.

Boeser’s agent being able to help search for a possible trade shows what his trade value may be at the moment.

Boeser isn’t the Canucks only useful player that they would consider trading.

The Canucks had planned to healthy scratch him on Hockey Fights Cancer Night – the Canucks paid tribute to Boeser’s dad by having ‘Dukey’ on the nameplate – only diminishes any leverage in trade talks and looks bad on the organization.