NHL Rumors: Bruins and David Pastrnak, and the Rangers, K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere

Bruins and David Pastrnak talks pick up

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak’s side, both are accessing the market at the moment and that things have picked up.

“I can tell you that contract discussions have heated up since training camp has opened. Relatively quiet over the course of the summer. Not unusual. There were some preliminary discussions at the draft. Pastrnak understands and is clearly hopeful that something will get done sooner than later, but the Bruins continue to do their due diligence.”

The Rangers have K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere that will need new contracts for next season and not a lot of cap space

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: There is a salary cap relief coming to teams over the next few seasons, but next year is only projected to go up by $1 million. The New York Rangers will need to find new deals for pending RFAs K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere.

It’s believed the Rangers have already reached out to the camps of Miller and Lafreniere. Getting both signed to extensions as early as they can, would be a priority for the Rangers.

Miller is a top-four defenseman and Lafreniere may be ready to break out this year.

Finding space won’t be easy with $65.1 million committed to 11 players next season. If they could sign both to $4 million bridge deals, they’d have about $10.4 million for nine players.

Noah Dobson‘s three-year bridge deal with the New York Islanders is a comparable for Miller.

Lafreniere has recorded 31 goals and 21 assists in 135 games. The only other 2020 draft picks (forwards) that have played the last two full seasons have signed big extensions – Tim Stutzle at eight years and $8.35 million (87 points in 132 games) and Joel Farabee at six years and $5 million (59 points in 107 games).

The salary cap situation for the Rangers next season won’t be easy.