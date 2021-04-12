NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blues, Flyers, Penguins, Blue Jackets and Red Wings

Teams calling Bruins about Frederic and DeBrusk

Andy Strickland: Teams are calling the Boston Bruins about forwards Trent Frederic and Jake DeBrusk.

They are likely going to remain with the Bruins unless they get a trade offer that they can’t pass up.

Blues done?

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that he doesn’t anticipate that they will make any trades before the deadline.

Hoffman staying?

Andy Strickland: Before Mike Hoffman signed with the St. Louis Blues this past offseason, the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators were two teams interested. Get the sense that he will remain with the Blues though.

Flyers and Laughton continue to talk

Darren Dreger: The Philadelphia Flyers and forward Scott Laughton continue to talk extension. Teams that are interested in acquiring Laughton believe that he’ll be re-signed.

Pierre LeBrun: Talks continue but teams continue to call. Could go down to the wire.

Penguins were not in on Hall

Neal McHale: Brian Burke said on Sportsnet that the Pittsburgh Penguins were in on any Taylor Hall trade talks.

Teams call on Gavrikov

Aaron Portzline: The Winnipeg Jets are one of the many teams that have shown interest in Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. Don’t expect the Blue Jackets to move Gavrikov.

Red Wings players waiting

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Marc Staal on the deadline this afternoon: “It’s on everyone’s mind. You just kind of sit around and wait.”

Staal, Luke Glendening, Jonathan Bernier and Darren Helm are Red Wings that could be moved.