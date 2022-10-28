NHL Rumors: Bruins, Canucks, Sharks, Canucks, Sabres, Bear, Islanders, and Senators

Ty Anderson: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney said there is no updates on David Pastrnak’s contract extension talks: “We’re not there. Communication has been good. Haven’t found end point yet.”

The Canucks are looking for Dmen

Rick Dhaliwal: Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford on a potential trade for a defenseman: “The hunt for a defenseman will continue, we have the same urgency to get one that we had last year.”

Plenty of Sharks available

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said on Insider Trading that the San Jose Sharks have told teams that pretty much everyone is available for trade except Tomas Hertl.

“Listen, Mike Grier is the new GM, he didn’t take long to make significant changes last summer either and this is where he’s going to need to be creative. Brent Burns only had three teams he could be traded for last summer. He actually waived to go to Carolina which wasn’t one of the three teams.

That Sharks’ payroll and roster right now has a bunch of guys, led by the likes of Erik Karlsson, with full no-move clauses, it’s going to be difficult for Mike Grier to enact the kind of change that he wants, but that’s his intention over the next couple years. ”

On the Canucks, Sabres, Bear, Islanders, and Senators

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Not sure the Vancouver Canucks would be in any hurry to fire Bruce Boudreau. They are still paying Travis Green $2.75 million and removing Boudreau would have them paying over $4 million for coaches to not coach.

With the injuries to Buffalo Sabres defensemen, Mattias Samuelsson and Henri Jokiharju could see them looking at what might be available.

Teams that have shown interest in Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Ethan Bear dating back to the 2022 NHL draft are the Vancouver Canucks, Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Think the New York Islanders could be monitoring the Arizona Coyotes – Jakob Chychrun situation. Wonder if it would make sense for the Islanders to give up draft picks at this point though?

The Ottawa Senators might want to find out what it may take to re-sign Alex DeBrincat before they attempt to re-sign defenseman Artem Zub.