NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Is Jonathan Huberdeau‘s extension a comparable for David Pastrnak?

TSN: Darren Dreger said on Insider Trading that both the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak would like to get a contract extension done. He focusing on the start of the season and the Bruins have been ready to throw out numbers just year.

“I think both sides are trying to keep it respectful from a public standpoint, so I’ll throw out a recent comparison. I look at Jonathan Huberdeau’s extension with the Calgary Flames at eight years, $84 million, which is a $10.5 million average annual value. Now, Pastrnak is younger than Huberdeau so that could be the starting point. It depends on how aggressive or serious the Bruins are about getting extension talks heated up.”

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Trade speculation has surrounded Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot for a while now.

“If I’m focusing on every time someone says that I’m gonna get traded then I’m never gonna be focused on playing hockey and getting better and trying to do my job,” Kerfoot said. “I’m not naive to the fact that things can happen in this business. I got traded from Colorado at a time when I didn’t expect to be traded.

“So, you never really know what’s going to happen. You just gotta focus on what you can do to help the team, and that’s really my main objective. And I don’t care or focus too much on what other people are saying.”

The Maple Leafs value Kerfoot and all that he and his $3.5 million salary cap hit bring. He can play up and down the lineup and at all forward positions.

Could the Maple Leafs be thinking long-term with Michael Bunting when extension talks begin?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading said that there haven’t been any contract extension talks between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Michael Bunting yet, but he thinks the Maple Leafs would be open to the idea when speak to Bunting’s camp.

“I think they’re open to talk about what an eight-year deal would look like to bring down the AAV and bring down the cap hit. What’s interesting is that I think that camp might be interested at looking at eight years because at age 27, this will be Bunting’s one big opportunity at free agency, and I think he wants to remain a Maple Leaf. I think that’s an interesting conversation once it happens.”