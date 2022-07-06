NHL Rumors: Stars, Bruins, Canadiens, White, Palat, Red Wings, Kadri, and Strome

Stars looking for a winger

David Pagnotta: The Dallas Stars are looking for a top-six winger to play with Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn. They’ll look at both the trade and free agent market.

Bruins looking for a first?

Nick Alberga: The Boston Bruins don’t have a first-round pick and are not on the clock until No. 54 in the second round. Have been hearing they are trying to get back into the first round.

Canadiens among 14 teams that had some interest in White

Darren Dreger: The Montreal Canadiens will be among the teams interested in Colin White after his buyout. White should get some interest on a shorter-term, and a lower cap hit.

Renaud Lavoie: Over the past few months there have been 14 teams that showed some interest in White. He’ll get plenty of interest at a lower rate.

Lightning trying to re-sign Palat

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts podcast on Tampa Bay Lightning pending UFA Ondrej Palat: “They’re trying to get Palat done, I don’t want to handicap it one way or the other, I’ve just been told it’s a challenge. I think obviously there is a lot of interest in Palat, we’ll see. I would never say never I just heard it’s been a bit of a challenge…”

Could the Red Wings be interested in Nazem Kadri and Ryan Strome?

NHL Watcher: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts Podcast wonders about pending UFA Nazem Kadri and the Detroit Red Wings: “I think Detroit’s going to spend more money than people think this offseason and I think Detroit is going to really try and compete next season in the NHL and they have the flex to do it right now..”

“… I wonder about Kadri there, knowing they have a centre position to fill. I wonder about someone like Ryan Strome to Detroit as well. I just think Detroit’s going to be friskier than a lot of people think.”