NHL Rumors: Bruins, Senators, Maple Leafs, Canadiens, and the Jets

Patrice Bergeron coming back next season

Pierre LeBrun: Francois Gagnon reports that the Boston Bruins have re-signed forward Patrice Bergeron.

Senators have a good shot at Claude Giroux

Pierre LeBrun: The Ottawa Senators are looking like the front runners to land UFA forward Claude Giroux.

TSN: Chris Johnston says the Ottawa Senators will take a run at Claude Giroux and a defenseman.

“Claude Giroux appears to be in their crosshairs. They are definitely in position to make an aggressive pitch for him. It’s something Pierre LeBrun has discussed here in recent days and I think they’re still talking other trades too. Look for them to make a move for a defenceman.”

David Pagnotta: Getting the sense that the Ottawa Senators have legit shot at Claude Giroux. He will have other options but the Sens will be competitive.

Kevin McGran: Have been hearing that the door hasn’t been completely closed for the Toronto Maple Leafs re-signing Ondrej Kase. (Kase wasn’t qualified and schedule to become a UFA)

@Nylanderthews: Frank Seravalli on Sportsnet 590: “With Kerfoot, is there a market? 100%. They could move him today quite easily. I think the number of teams that would be interested would be pretty significant.”

The Canadiens are looking at bring Kulak back

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the Montreal Canadiens are interested in bringing back defenseman Brett Kulak and that there could six other teams interested.

“My sense is that the Habs are going to reach out to Kulak’s camp. They really enjoyed having him, Marty St. Louis, in particular, enjoyed coaching him. I think there will be an offer from Montreal when the market opens on Wednesday.”

The Canadians are still hoping to land Pierre-Luc Dubois

Murat Ates: Martin Leclerc reports that the Montreal Canadiens are still working on the Winnipeg Jets to land forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in the long run.

Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has a history of being patient according to Ates. Dubois is still under control for two more years. Guessing the offer will need to get bigger if they Jets were to move him now.