NHL Rumors: Bubble Hockey, Calgary Flames, and the Montreal Canadiens

Bubble hockey will need to be discussed

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman when asked if the NHL is considering going back to a bubble for the Playoffs this season.

“It’s not what anybody wants, but what I can tell you is that it’s going to be discussed. It depends on how the world evolves between now and then. Again, it’s not what anyone wants and it’s not the preferred option, but depending on where we go here over the next little while, they’re going to have to at least have a plan on the table.”

Three trade pieces for the Flames

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames have now lost six of their past seven and are looking like they’ll be sellers at the trade deadline. Forward Sam Bennett is looking like their most valuable trade piece at the deadline.

Forward Derek Ryan and goaltender David Rittich will likely also be shopped by the Flames.

Bergevin looking … Looking for a D?

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Montreal Canadiens Tyler Toffoli returned, Eric Staal will be out of quarantine and skating on Sunday, and Ben Chiarot (broken hand) has resumed skating. So, the Canadiens will be getting their own reinforcements back on ahead of the trade deadline. That doesn’t mean the Canadiens aren’t looking to add. Coach Dominique Ducharme:

“It’s (general manager Marc Bergevin’s) job, and he’s looking,” he added. “But we’ll see what happens. We like our group, we like the way we play, so our focus is on that right now.”

If the Nashville Predators make defenseman Mattias Ekholm available at the deadline, the Canadiens have the assets to get a deal done. They’d likely be okay with moving a first. Having to give up two prospects not named Cole Caufield likely okay too. The Canadiens would need to move out some salary – maybe Joel Armia or Artturi Lehkonen.