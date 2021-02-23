NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Calgary Flames

The Sabres have some leverage now when it comes to any Eichel trade

John Vogl of The Athletic: Each Buffalo Sabres loss could lead to increased Jack Eichel trade speculation. Next season will be Eichel’s last before his no-movement clause kicks in, which would be put the Sabres in a position of weakness.

The New York Rangers would have the salary cap space to take on Eichel’s big contract and they have one of the better prospect pools. The Los Angeles Kings are another that have the assets.

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: Jack Eichel’s no-movement clause doesn’t kick in until after his fourth season. He is in the third year of his eight-year, $80 million contract.

The Buffalo Sabres do have some trade leverage in that they could deal with any team if they chose.

The New York Rangers kicked tires this past offseason. The Los Angeles Kings have a deep prospect pool. The Montreal Canadiens, if the Sabres could deal with a divisional team, have plenty of assets.

The Sabres would get ‘hockey trade” offers that may include some veteran players, to large packages involving draft picks and prospects.

If the Sabres continue to fall, they may start to wonder what type of offers they could get for Eichel and pending UFA Taylor Hall.

Treliving on Bennett

Sportsnet 960: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving on Sportsnet 960 radio Friday with Pat Steinberg when asked about Sam Bennett’s future with the Flames.