NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Sabres getting calls on Hall, who would listen to trade options

Sportsnet: Buffalo Sabres forward Taylor Hall has a no-movement clause and if approached by GM Kevyn Adams about trade options, he would “for sure” listen to what he has to say.

Darren Dreger: “The options for Taylor Hall haven’t changed. But, with Trade Deadline fast approaching Kevyn Adams is working on the Sabres options as well. Adams has talked to multiple teams about a Hall trade and safe to assume if the right fit surfaces he will present to Hall/Ferris.”

Hurricanes could use a right-handed defenseman, have a goalie as a trade chip

Sara Civian of The Athletic: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said they don’t have much salary cap space to work with. Goaltender Petr Mrazek could return soon from a broken thumb, leaving them a little crowded in the crease.

“We don’t have a lot of cap space. If we’re going to do something at the trade deadline, maybe one of the chips is one of our goalies. I can’t say which one. It depends. But, you know, I think as you look at the way the schedule is and, hopefully going deep in the playoffs, you’d think you’d want to have three goalies.”

The Hurricanes could be in the market for a right-handed defenseman.

“Well, it’s that right-hand-shot defenseman. We like our defense, but you know, after you get through our first two sets of pairs, we’ve got three lefties there,” Waddell said. “They all play well, but they all would be better on their natural side. They’re all left-hands who would be better on the left side. … So if we could add a right-hand-shot defenseman to complement them, I think that would be good.”

When everyone is healthy the Hurricanes have three good lines, but you can’t always count on staying healthy according to Waddell. The Hurricanes are also keeping an eye on the forward market.

“So we’re always keeping our eye on what’s available. I don’t think we’re in the rental business. There might be some hockey deals we could make, because with the cap situation, it’s almost if you take money on you almost gotta have money going out.”

Waddell said that after talking to other teams, the high prices paid in the past aren’t likely going to be paid this year. He confirmed that contract extension talks with Dougie Hamilton have been tabled during the season.