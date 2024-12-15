NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Minnesota Wild

The Buffalo Sabres are remaining patient

TSN: Darren Dreger said the Buffalo Sabres aren’t panicking and while teams are calling the Sabres, they’re asking some of their younger players like Jack Quinn.

“Adams isn’t doing that, I mean, that doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. He is open to a trade that helps them now, but that too is common sense. You can’t force it.”

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman when asked about the Buffalo Sabres after another loss and questions about where things will go.

“But, you know, I’ll say this, like, there’s, there’s a lot of noise around their team. I think there’s a lot of questions about where this is all going to go and, you know, and I think this too, like, I think the real danger thing that they’ve got now is, don’t do anything they’re going to later regret.

Like, I think there are a lot of teams sniffing around (Dylan) Cozens and I know he hasn’t played well. But he’s a right-shot center in a still a young kid.

And I would be terrified if I was the Sabres about making that deal.”

What will the Minnesota Wild do with Filip Gustavsson this offseason?

Daily Faceoff: Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson has a year left on his contract. He’s having a really good season. Will the Wild look to extend him this offseason? The did have him on the trade block this past offseason.

Jason Gregor: “Gustavsson in Minnesota has been really good.”

Frank Seravalli: “His numbers are outstanding.”

Tyler Yaremchuk: “Did I dream this, or was there not some trade talk about him this summer?”

Seravalli: “Oh no, you’re not dreaming it. Not only was there trade talk, they were more than willing to do it. They just didn’t get anyone really to step up to do it.”

Gregor: “Some of the best trades are the ones you don’t make.”

Seravalli: “Crazy. But now they’re faced with a situation where, what do they do contract wise with him? Like, he might totally blow the whole thing up, because, like, think about it from a long term perspective. They’re going, okay, Jesper Wallstedt, he’s he’s going to be our, our next guy, right?”

Gregor: “I think too often, teams rush to sign a guy after a career year. Gustavson’s got one more year. You can wait.”

Seravalli: “That’s what I mean. You’re gonna be, this summer, July 1st, do you extend Gustavsson or do you let him play into the final year of his deal?”