NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

From NMC to blockbusters to pending UFAs for the Buffalo Sabres

John Vogl of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Buffalo Sabres. Sabres GM Kevyn Adams said trade talks are picking up.

“With all the protocols and quarantine, it’s going to be a challenging year,” Adams said. “You’re seeing more conversations happening, even though the deadline’s still over a month away.”

The no-move clauses – Taylor Hall and Jeff Skinner.

The modified no-trade clauses – Eric Staal (10 team no-trade list) and Kyle Okposo (15 team no-trade list).

The blockbusters – Jack Eichel (It would take a huge offer, with Kings and Rangers would be the front-runners), Rasmus Dahlin, and Dylan Cozens.

The Overhauls – Sam Reinhart and Rasmus Ristolainen.

The tweaks or package deals – Victor Olofsson, Casey Mittelstadt, Tage Thompson, Henri Jokiharju and Colin Miller.

The UFAs – Tobias Rieder, Brandon Montour, Carter Hutton and Linus Ullmark.

It’s going to be a busy month for the Sabres.

“I don’t believe in a full-fledged rebuild, where you’re just going to go and say, ‘It’s going to take us this many years,’” Adams said. “There’s examples of teams that have been at the bottom and bounce back quick. There’s teams that have taken a long time, and there’s everything in between. “I’m waking up every day looking for solutions.”

From Untouchable to tradeable for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Untouchables – Sidney Crosby, Tristan Jarry, John Marino and Pierre-Olivier Joseph.

Wildly unlikely but ‘hockey trade’ division – Bryan Rust, Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker, Brandon Tanev, Teddy Blueger, Zach Aston-Reese, Brian Dumoulin, Samuel Poulin, Nathan Legare, and Casey DeSmith.

The ‘Hey, I didn’t trade for him’ division – Mike Matheson, and Kasperi Kapanen.

The ‘Hey, I didn’t sign him’ division – Mark Jankowski, Chad Ruhwedel and Cody Ceci.

The ‘Sure, he’s available’ division – Sam Lafferty, Drew O’Connor, and Juuso Riikola.

The change-of-scenery division – Jared McCann.

The ‘I smell a trade’ division – Marcus Pettersson, and Colton Sceviour.

The Tanger division – Kris Letang. Guessing that the Penguins will keep him this season. He’ll be 34-years old next month and has a year left on his deal. What could they get in return if they did move him?

The Geno division – Evgeni Malkin – Has more trade value than Letang. He has a full no-trade clause. He could have some interest in the Florida Panthers since he lives there in the offseason. Guessing that Malkin stays for now, but he’s no longer untouchable.