NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the St. Louis Blues

The Buffalo Sabres are looking for a Senior Advisor

The Fourth Period: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts said that the Buffalo Sabres are looking for a Senior Advisor who has GM experience.

“First of all, I’ve heard they’ve begun to look around for a Senior Advisor to work with Kevyn Adams. And I heard this person will report to Kevyn Adams, but they’ll work with Kevyn Adams, and it’s someone who’s been in the GM chair before or someone who’s been in a big chair before. That’s what they’re looking for, to add some experience to their front office and as they’ve been calling around, that’s the phrase I’ve heard.”

Potential names that could be candidates include Ken Holland, Chuck Fletcher, Marc Bergevin, Peter Chiarelli, and Pierre Dorion.

The St. Louis Blues will have some flexibility this offseason if they want to go into LTIR space

David Pagnotta: Talking on The Latest about the flexibility the St. Louis Blues will have this offseason if they’re looking to use LTIR space for defenseman Torey Krug.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “Okay, lastly, let’s touch on what we heard from St Louis. Doug Armstrong saying that Tory Krug will not likely play in the NHL again. And what that means, from a dollar’s perspective, is it frees up $6.5 million in cab space. So where do you think St Louis goes with that in mind?”

Pagnotta: “They’re going to be an interesting team this offseason, Kate, because they, they, they’ve got just under $6 million in cap space. They don’t have any significant free agents that they’re going to need to get on the books, and now they’ve got an additional 6.5 to play with if they want to exceed the new salary cap going into next season.

So it gives Armstrong, it gives Steen a lot of flexibility to work with, and it gives them the opportunity to be creative. They can address the blue line if they want to. Bring somebody in for the third pair, a responsible, reliable veteran defenseman presence.

Or add a little bit more firepower up front within their top six, if they want to bring in some more offense. It’s going to be another team to keep tabs on in and around draft time and in and around July one, now that they’ve got a little extra wiggle room financially to play with. Don’t be surprised that they spend it.”

