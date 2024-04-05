NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Top 15 NHL Free Agents

The Buffalo Sabres may need a veteran stop-gap goaltender next year

Adam Proteau of The Hockey News: Buffalo Sabres goaltending hasn’t been consistent this season. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has emerged and Devon Levi is in their future plans.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams needs to find some veteran depth to let Levi continue to develop.

Two stop-gap options could be Cam Talbot (Kings) and Linus Ullmark (Bruins).

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Should the NHL Expand its Playoff Format?

Talbot is 36 years old and a pending UFA. He has a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 48 games. He’s making $1 million this year and won’t be looking for a big deal.

The 30-year-old Ullmark has one year left on his deal at $5 million. He’s got a 15-team no-trade list. Ullmark may not be interested in a return to Buffalo, so Adams may have to sell the idea to Ullmark.

Toronto Maple Leafs Martin Jones could be another option. Was okay with playing in the AHL this year, so he could be a nice depth option.

Top 15 pending NHL free agents

Lyle Richardson of the Bleacher Report: Ranking the top 15 pending unrestricted free agents.

1 Sam Reinhart – Florida Panthers – Career year and the Panthers don’t have a ton of cap space – $21.5 million with 12 players under contract. The sides are talking.

2. Jake Guentzel – Carolina Hurricanes – Could he get $10 million on the open market?

3. Noah Hanifin – Vegas Golden Knights – He could be looking for more than $7.5 million on a long-term deal.

4. Elias Lindholm – Vancouver Canucks – Has had a difficult season. He could be looking for a seven-year deal at $7.5 million.

5. Steven Stamkos – Tampa Bay Lightning – He may have to take a pay cut to stay.

6. Jonathan Marchessault – Vegas Golden Knights – Could be looking for $7 million-plus.

7. Brandon Montour – Florida Panthers – Could look for a seven-year, $7.5 million per season.

8. Tyler Toffoli – Winnipeg Jets – The Jets may want to re-sign Toffoli. He’ll be looking for a raise from his $4.3 million.

9. Brett Pesce – Carolina Hurricanes – The right-handed, shutdown Dman will get plenty of interest. He could be looking for up to $7 million.

10. Matt Duchene – Dallas Stars – The Stars may have interest in re-signing Duchene if it’s $5 million or under on say a three-year deal, but if he wants more, it may be elsewhere.

11. Brady Skjei – Carolina Hurricanes

12. Teuvo Teravainen – Carolina Hurricanes

13. Patrick Kane – Detroit Red Wings

14. Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins

15. Sean Monahan – Winnipeg Jets

NHL Rumors: Steven Stamkos Likely To Remain with the Tampa Bay Lightning

Honorable mentions – Max Domi (Leafs), Jonathan Drouin (Avs), Shayne Gostisbehere (Red Wings), Adam Henrique (Oilers), Joe Pavelski (Stars), Chandler Stephenson (Golden Knights), Cam Talbot (Kings), Chris Tanev (Stars), Vladimir Tarasenko (Panthers) and Sean Walker (Avs).