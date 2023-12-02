NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Top 20 NHL trade targets

The Buffalo Sabres are in the market for a forward
TSN: The Buffalo Sabres lost out on Patrick Kane but GM Kevyn Adams could continue looking for a forward according to Darren Dreger. They going to be getting two forwards back from injury.
“The good news for the Sabres though, is that they don’t have to be in a rush. If they’re adding that piece, they got Jack Quinn coming back in the near future, they’ve got Tage Thompson who isn’t that far away. So, you’re talking about two top six forwards. They’re open for business in Buffalo to add a forward, but it’s not an intense search.”
Top 20 NHL trade targets
Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff: A look at the top 20 NHL trade target and their contract situation.
1. Elias Lindholm – Center – Calgary Flames
Contract: Pending UFA, $4.85 million AAV
2. Sean Monahan – Center – Montréal Canadiens
Contract: Pending UFA, $1.985 million AAV
3. Chris Tanev – Right Defense – Calgary Flames
Contract: Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV
4. Nikita Zadorov – Left Defense – Calgary Flames
Contract: Pending UFA, $3.75 million AAV
5. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames
Contract: Pending UFA, $4.95 million AAV
6. Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau – Goaltenders – Montréal Canadiens
Contracts: 2 years remaining, $3.85 million AAV / $890,000 AAV (Primeau RFA on expiration)
7. Adam Henrique – Center – Anaheim Ducks
Contract: Pending UFA, $5.825 million AAV
8. Sean Walker – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: Pending UFA, $2.65 million AAV
9. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes
Contract: Pending UFA, $1.675 million AAV
10. James Reimer – Goaltender – Detroit Red Wings
Contract: Pending UFA, $1.5 million AAV
11. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks
Contract: Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV
12. Andrew Peeke or Adam Boqvist – Defensemen – Columbus Blue Jackets
Contracts: 2 years remaining, $2.75 million / 1 year remaining, $2.6 million (Boqvist RFA on expiration)
13. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators
Contract: Pending UFA, $2.5 million AAV
14. Warren Foegele – Left Wing – Edmonton Oilers
Contract: Pending UFA, $2.75 million AAV
15. Nick Seeler – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers
Contract: Pending UFA, $800,000 AAV
16. Jack Roslovic – Center / Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets
Contract: Pending UFA, $4 million AAV
17. Cal Clutterbuck – Right Wing – New York Islanders
Contract: Pending UFA, $1.75 million AAV
18. Alexandre Texier – Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets
Contract: Pending RFA, $1.525 million AAV
19. Anthony Mantha – Right Wing – Washington Capitals
Contract: Pending UFA, $5.7 million AAV
20. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing – San Jose Sharks
Contract: Pending UFA, $4.725 million AAV