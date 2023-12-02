NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Top 20 NHL trade targets

The Buffalo Sabres are in the market for a forward

TSN: The Buffalo Sabres lost out on Patrick Kane but GM Kevyn Adams could continue looking for a forward according to Darren Dreger. They going to be getting two forwards back from injury.

“The good news for the Sabres though, is that they don’t have to be in a rush. If they’re adding that piece, they got Jack Quinn coming back in the near future, they’ve got Tage Thompson who isn’t that far away. So, you’re talking about two top six forwards. They’re open for business in Buffalo to add a forward, but it’s not an intense search.”

Top 20 NHL trade targets

Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff: A look at the top 20 NHL trade target and their contract situation.

1. Elias Lindholm – Center – Calgary Flames

Contract: Pending UFA, $4.85 million AAV

2. Sean Monahan – Center – Montréal Canadiens

Contract: Pending UFA, $1.985 million AAV

3. Chris Tanev – Right Defense – Calgary Flames

Contract: Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

4. Nikita Zadorov – Left Defense – Calgary Flames

Contract: Pending UFA, $3.75 million AAV

5. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense – Calgary Flames

Contract: Pending UFA, $4.95 million AAV

6. Jake Allen or Cayden Primeau – Goaltenders – Montréal Canadiens

Contracts: 2 years remaining, $3.85 million AAV / $890,000 AAV (Primeau RFA on expiration)

7. Adam Henrique – Center – Anaheim Ducks

Contract: Pending UFA, $5.825 million AAV

8. Sean Walker – Right Defense – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: Pending UFA, $2.65 million AAV

9. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense – Carolina Hurricanes

Contract: Pending UFA, $1.675 million AAV

10. James Reimer – Goaltender – Detroit Red Wings

Contract: Pending UFA, $1.5 million AAV

11. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing – San Jose Sharks

Contract: Pending UFA, $4.5 million AAV

12. Andrew Peeke or Adam Boqvist – Defensemen – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contracts: 2 years remaining, $2.75 million / 1 year remaining, $2.6 million (Boqvist RFA on expiration)

13. Alexandre Carrier – Right Defense – Nashville Predators

Contract: Pending UFA, $2.5 million AAV

14. Warren Foegele – Left Wing – Edmonton Oilers

Contract: Pending UFA, $2.75 million AAV

15. Nick Seeler – Left Defense – Philadelphia Flyers

Contract: Pending UFA, $800,000 AAV

16. Jack Roslovic – Center / Right Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: Pending UFA, $4 million AAV

17. Cal Clutterbuck – Right Wing – New York Islanders

Contract: Pending UFA, $1.75 million AAV

18. Alexandre Texier – Left Wing – Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: Pending RFA, $1.525 million AAV

19. Anthony Mantha – Right Wing – Washington Capitals

Contract: Pending UFA, $5.7 million AAV

20. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing – San Jose Sharks

Contract: Pending UFA, $4.725 million AAV